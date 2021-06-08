Adidas has been very focused on injecting new energy into the Forum as evident with the various collaborations and numerous reissues of OG colorways that have released in recent months.

Next up for the classic hoops model is a limited set of customized Forum Lows designed by artist Lucien Smith and produced with the help of Sneeze Magazine. The shoe starts off with an all-white Forum Low as the canvas but Smith applies his signature “rain painting” technique to the shoe, covering each pair with black paint splatters. That also means that no two pairs will be exactly the same.

Only 200 pairs of the shoe will be sold with proceeds benefiting Serving the People, which is Smith’s non-profit organization that mentors young artists and encourages them to experiment with their work along with expanding their means of creative expression.

Readers that are interested in copping Smith’s custom Forum Low will be able to do so starting on June 10 at 12 p.m. ET at Stp.world for $250.

