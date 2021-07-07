The League of Legends Pro League’s (LPL) ongoing partnership with Nike has resulted in another sneaker collaboration together. After delivering a six-shoe collection last year, the duo now has a new Dunk style on the horizon.

Shown here is a first look at the LPL x Nike Dunk Low courtesy of @Fxxkvlogvi on Instagram. Black serves as the shoe’s base color and it dresses what appears to be a combination of silk and suede on the upper. Additional details that set this shoe apart from standard Dunk Lows are the co-branded tongue tags, gradient Swoosh branding on the sides, and stars embroidery on the heel. Rounding out the look is a black midsole and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

The release details for this LPL x Nike Dunk Low have not been confirmed by the collaborators but according to @zSneakerheadz, the pair is expected to launch this holiday season. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.

Image via fxxkvlogvi

Image via fxxkvlogvi

Image via fxxkvlogvi