Li-Ning is embracing the colder weather with this new lifestyle shoe.

Pictured here is the Li-Ning Yun You silhouette that’s arriving as part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. According to the Li-Ning, the model was designed with a “Shoe-within-a-shoe” approach that features a breathable knit upper that’s paired with an elastic sock cover and a furry, quick-open magnetic-buckle strap at the midfoot. Accompanying the shoe’s unique aesthetic is Li-Ning’s BOOM cushioning tech in the midsole, which offers increased comfort and support. The shoe is available in three colorways including white, black, and pink.

Readers who are interested in a pair of the Li-Ning Yun You shoe can now a pair now at Lining.com and at select Li-Ning stockists globally.

Image via Li-Ning

