Thus far, Li-Ning has kept the releases of Dwyane Wade’s Way of Wade signature sneakers fairly exclusive in the states, but that will soon change thanks to its latest partnership with Foot Locker.

Starting this week, the global sneaker chain is releasing Li-Ning’s Wade of Way shoes both online and in select stores, making Wade’s line more accessible to fans in North America. The first set of releases include three iterations of the Way of Wade 8 (225) along with a new colorway of the All City 8 ($175).

The first model will be available in the “Cotton Candy,” “Liberty,” and lastly, the all-black “Enough is Enough” make-up pictured above in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Rounding out the collection is the All City 8 shoe, which will arrive in a black/white/gold color scheme.

Readers who are interested in grabbing a pair of the latest Li-Ning Way of Wade sneakers can do so now at Footlocker.com and at select Foot Locker stores.

Image via Foot Locker

