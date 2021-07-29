One of the hottest silhouettes of the moment, the New Balance 992 is getting a new look soon thanks to the Boston-based footwear brand’s latest collaboration with Levi’s.

In typical Levi’s fashion, the upper of the 992 shown here is constructed with various grey washed vintage denim panels provided by the denim maker, which also means that no two pairs will look exactly the same. Adding to the premium look are hairy suede overlays serving as the shoe’s mudguard while Levi’s signature red tag appears above the “N” branding on the sides. Rounding out the look is a bright red footbed stamped with the text “Levi’s for feet” along with a two-toned Absorb midsole underneath.

Readers will be able to grab the Levi’s x New Balance 992 “Grey Denim” collab starting on Aug. 6 at Newbalance.com for a retail price of $250.

Image via New Balance