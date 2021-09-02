It was just a few weeks ago that Levi’s and New Balance teamed up for a denim-dipped version of the 992 model. That particular pair was unusually scarce, even for a limited-edition collaboration—a possible side effect of COVID supply chain disruptions. Those who missed out on the 992 will soon have another chance at a project from the two brands.

Next up from Levi’s and New Balance is a two-sneaker set of 990v3s. The model, which is currently receiving a heavy retro push ahead of the 990’s 40th anniversary next year, has been draped in Levi’s Shrink-to-Fit denim material on the underlays while hairy suede fills in the upper overlays. As a nod to both brand’s respective heritage, the collab comes in both New Balance’s signature grey and a Levi’s-friendly indigo. The made-in-USA pairs feature Levi’s rectangle tag on the lateral side “N” logo of each right shoe.

The Levi’s x New Balance 990v3 will release next week on Thursday, Sept. 9 for a retail price of $220 each. The sneakers will drop on newbalance.com and the Levi’s app. A wider release has not yet been confirmed.

Image via Levi's

