After dropping a total of seven different ZX 8000 styles in the last year, Lego now has its eyes set on another classic Adidas silhouette for an upcoming collab.

Next up for the popular toy company and the Three Stripes is a collaborative Superstar dropping in July alongside a buildable Lego brick model of the Shell Toe. The footwear itself wears a standard white-based color scheme contrasted by black accents including on the side’s Three Stripes branding, toe box, and heel tab, which have been redesigned to mirror Lego bricks.

For the Lego portion of the collab, the buildable shoe is also dropping and is nearly identical to the wearable Adidas Superstar as it features all the signature design elements that fans have come to expect from the silhouette including the Superstar branding, shell-toe shape, and more.

The Lego x Adidas Superstar collab will be released on July 1 at Adidas.com and at select retailers for $140 while the Lego model will retail for $90.

