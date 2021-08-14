We’re still weeks away before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season but LeBron James is already preparing for a run at a five title in a new colorway of his next signature model, the LeBron 19.

Earlier today on Instagram, King James shared images of himself wearing an all-black makeup of the LeBron 19 during an offseason workout with his new Los Angeles Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook. The shoe features a textile mesh upper with matching overlay panels at the midfoot and shoelaces. Finishing off the look is an all-black tooling that incorporates Zoom Air cushioning at the forefoot along with a double-chambered Air Max unit at the heel.

Past Nike LeBron shoes have often received a similar “Triple Black” treatment ahead of the NBA Playoffs as James entered “Zero Dark Thirty” mode, which meant that any social media use was barred until the postseason run has concluded to focus on his quest of capturing an NBA championship.

As of now, a release date for this all-black LeBron 19 makeup has yet to be announced by Nike but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via Graydientvisuals