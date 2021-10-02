Set to enter his 19th NBA season later this month, LeBron James will soon release another personalized take on one of his favorite sneakers—the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

The ‘Strive For Greatness’ colorway neutral tones such as tan and sail together on the upper, including a checkered print that wraps the heel. Black boldly adds contrast along the Swooshes, tongue label, and heel tab, the latter two bearing bright blue logo hits. Leather and faux fur share the interior of the shoe and a sail outsole caps off the look below.

James has had special make-ups of the Air Force 1 Low, both released and exclusive, since entering the NBA in 2003. Though not yet officially announced, his latest pair is expected to release in the very near future. Stick with Sole Collector for updates on the drop.

LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Strive For Greatness”

Release Date: Fall 2021

Style #: DC8877-200

Price: $130

Image via Nike

