A one-of-a-kind sneaker auction is going down right now with LeBron James’ game-worn Adidas Kobe 2s gifted by Kobe Bryant himself up for the taking.

The pair up for grabs, courtesy of Heritage Auctions, is a patriotic-themed Kobe 2 from Bryant’s polarizing Adidas signature line, which he gifted to James in 2002. The shoes were worn by James in a high school game against the Carmelo Anthony-led Oak Hill Academy. This specific colorway of the Adidas Kobe 2 was created to commemorate the victims of 9/11, and is dressed in a USA-themed red, white, and blue color scheme including star details at the center.

“I think my most fond moment is he gave me his shoes when I was in high school,” James said in an interview with ESPN. “I think I was playing in a tournament in Teaneck, N.J., and they were playing in the [2002] All-Star game in Philly. And I had an opportunity to go meet him, and he gave me a pair of his shoes, and I actually wore them in a game against Oak Hill, against Melo [Carmelo Anthony], actually.”

At the time of press, the current bid for this rare Adidas Kobe 2 is at $15,500 with the auction ending on Saturday, Feb. 27. Interested readers can place a bid here.

Image via Heritage Auctions

Image via Heritage Auctions

Image via Heritage Auctions