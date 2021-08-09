LaMelo Ball just used his appearance at the 2021 NBA Summer League to debut his first signature shoe with Puma.

Ball was spotted wearing the Puma MB1 for the first time yesterday while sitting courtside to watch his Charlotte Hornets squad take on the Portland Trailblazers. Although the tech behind the shoe hasn’t formally been revealed, the first style of the mid-cut silhouette to surface comes in a tonal red color scheme. The shoe also features “1 of 1” and “Not from Here” branding throughout the upper, which were seen on some of their recent teaser images and videos.

Ball signed with Puma back in August of last year and was the first Ball Brother to land an endorsement deal with a sneaker company outside of their family’s Big Baller Brand.

As of now, Ball and Puma have yet to announce the release of the MB1 but keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.