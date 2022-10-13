LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after suffering an ankle injury this week but on the bright side, he will have a new signature shoe waiting for him when he makes his return.

Shown here is the “Supernova” Puma MB.02, which is Ball’s second signature hoops shoe with the brand that’s hitting stores next week. Much like its predecessor, the model features a mid-cut upper and the look is elevated with Ball’s signature wings details on the sides. The responsive Nitro foam cushioning is once again used for the midsole while the outsole’s feather tread pattern provides durability and traction on-court.

Image via Puma

“Working with Puma to design the second version of my signature shoe is something I am incredibly proud of,” Ball said. “When creating the MB.02, we took the designs to the next level to reflect my personal style with the flames, RARE and 1 of 1 graphics and bold colors. I’m excited to see fans experience the MB franchise in a new way with the launch of MB.02.”

Readers will be able to cop this “Supernova” Puma MB.02 starting on Oct. 21 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers for $130. Grab a detailed look at the shoe below.

Image via Puma