A new sneaker project between Kith and Nike may be releasing soon after official images of an upcoming Air Force 1 collaboration have surfaced.

While details are currently slim, what’s certain is that the latest pair wears a red, white, and blue color palette with Kith-branded quarter panels and tongue tab, along with a red, white, and blue mini-Swoosh on the side, and sits atop a cream-colored midsole. In July, the Ronnie Fieg-led brand released a Tokyo-themed colorway to celebrate the opening of Kith Tokyo so it’s possible that this iteration could also be another regional exclusive.

There were also reports suggesting that two New York City-inspired styles could hit shelves this fall along with a new “White/Blue Lagoon/Aloe Verde/White” colorway reportedly dropping in 2021.

As of now, release information surrounding this Kith x Nike Air Force 1 collab is unknown.

UPDATE (02/23): Kith has confirmed that its “Paris” Nike Air Force 1 Low is releasing this weekend to celebrate the opening of Kith Paris. The collab will be available exclusively at Kith’s new flagship store starting on Feb. 26 and retails for 130 euro, which is roughly $158. Kith Paris is located on 49 Rue Pierre Charron 75008 Paris, France with regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CET.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike