Kith founder Ronnie Fieg opened a new flagship store in Paris earlier this year that included the release of an exclusive Air Force 1 collab. Continuing its retail expansion, Kith will soon open a new space in Hawaii that could be accompanied by the release of another collaborative project with Nike.

Fieg shared a teaser shot today of a previously-unseen Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low on Instagram and hinted on the post’s caption is the shoe could release for Kith Hawaii’s grand opening this month. The collab wears a predominantly white color scheme with Kith-branded quarter panels while light blue accents appear in the form of the mini-Swoosh branding by the toe and velour sock liner. A tonal sail tooling rounds out the look.

As of now, Fieg hasn’t confirmed if the latest Kith x Nike Air Force 1 collab is releasing but check back soon for updates.