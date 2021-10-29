There are still a couple of weeks left for Kith to celebrate its 10th birthday, and it’s continuing the celebrations with this new Converse collab.

The upcoming offering from the New York-based streetwear brand is this set of Kith x Converse Chuck 70 styles, which were previewed by Ronnie Fieg on Instagram today. The shoes come in either black or white canvas uppers with various Kith logos that were used on products since the brand’s inception in 2011. Each pair is equipped with matching shoelaces, as well as Kith-branded vulcanized soles. Fieg also revealed that each pair comes packaged in Kith-laden boxes that feature the aforementioned Kith branding throughout.

Although a first look at the 10-year anniversary iterations of the Kith x Converse Chuck 70 styles was shared by Fieg, release details for the collab haven’t been announced. Check back soon for updates.