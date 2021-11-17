Ronnie Fieg isn’t done celebrating Kith’s 10-year anniversary just yet. Today, the store’s founder announced that there are two new Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 5 collabs on the way to commemorate the store’s decade-long run.

Fieg shared a first look at both the Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Salmon Toe” and “Leather Back” colorways today, both of which were initially released in the form of the Gel-Lyte 3. While release details for the pairs are scant at the moment, Fieg urged on Twitter that fans who still currently own a pair of the “Salmon Toe,” “Salmon Toe 2.0,” and/or “Leather Back” Gel-Lyte 3s to reply on the post with a picture of the shoe, today’s date, and email. Then, Kith will email the participants to a Zoom panel next week where attendees will receive a gift.

Fieg has yet to announce a specific release date for the “Salmon Toe” and “Leather Back” Kith x Asics Gel-Lyte 5, collabs but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the weeks ahead.