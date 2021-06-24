Kith has a new collab dropping this week. Today, the NYC-bred boutique announced its latest project with longtime collaborator Adidas Originals to reimagine six of the sportswear brand’s most iconic silhouettes.

The sneakers in the group include the classic Campus 80, Country, Gazelle, Pro Model, Samba, and Superstar. Each pair is elevated with premium leather uppers combined with pigskin suede overlay panels and gold foil-laden Kith Classics text replacing where a specific model’s name would typically appear. Rounding out the look are vintage-inspired cream outsoles. Each shoe comes with special packaging that showcases the iconic Three Stripes branding alongside Kith and the Trefoil logo printed on the sides.

Kith’s Adidas Originals Classics Program Collection will be available starting tomorrow, June 25 exclusively at Kith.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Kith stores. The prices range from $100 to $110. Grab a detailed look at each shoe below.

Image via Kith

Image via Kith

Image via Kith

Image via Kith

Image via Kith