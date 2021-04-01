Fresh off the release of his Nike Air Max 95 collab, Kim Jones has a new another sneaker project on the way. This time, the fashion designer is linking up with Converse to rework the classic Chuck 70 silhouette.

According to the brand, Jones references streetwear in the U.K. combined with ‘90s style and outdoor utility for this two-shoe Chuck 70 capsule. The first pair sports a tonal ivory color scheme while the second shoe combines a black upper with a sail tooling. Jones elevates the look of the Chuck 70 by applying a TPU cage to the uppers that also function as a speed-lace system as well. Adding to the look is co-branded insoles along with Jones’ name stamped on the tongue.

Releasing alongside the sneakers is an apparel collection featuring oversized fits, reflective details and utilitarian design elements.

The Kim Jones x Converse Chuck 70 capsule will be released on April 8 at Converse.com and at select retailers. The shoes will retail for $160 each.

