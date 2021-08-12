JJJJound isn’t the only notable brand that’s dropping a collab with Vans this month. The Los Angeles-based clothing line Kids of Immigrants has remixed the classic Old Skool skate shoe for its latest collaborative project and will be available first at Foot Locker’s creative incubator Greenhouse.

Dubbed “Anything Is Possible,” the latest Kids of Immigrants x Vans Old Skool collab pays homage to the label’s founders Daniel Buezo and Weleh Dennis and their upbringings as first-generation Americans. The shoe features various materials including corduroy, shearling, velvet, paisley, and patent leather throughout the upper’s panels inspired by the items in the apartments where the brand started.

Readers will be able to pick up Kids of Immigrant’s “Anything Is Possible” Vans Old Skool collab starting on Aug. 18 via the Foot Locker Greenhouse app followed by another drop at Kidsofimmigrants.us on Aug. 20 and at Foot Locker on Aug. 24. Retail pricing for the collab wasn’t revealed.