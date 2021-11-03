Kerwin Frost joins Trinidad James, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty of Sole Collector’s Full Size Run to talk about his recent Adidas collaborations and how he got Chief Keef involved in the project. If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-complex-sneakers-podcast/id1487701689

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0R4V3NB5VSdyX3YP8i8HGf?si=rsZ3gzIzTW-3iVFHl5Lhkg