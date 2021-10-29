It turns out that the “Human Chive” Adidas Forum Hi isn’t only version of the silhouette that’s on the way from Kerwin Frost. There’s also this multi-colored “Benchmates” iteration, which was recently teased by the multifaceted entertainer on Instagram.

The sneaker shown here has a more premium feel than the standard pairs as the vibrant upper features a combination of leather and patent leather overlays. Frost also revealed how he went about designing this pair as the last photo from the post showed a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed kids shoe, where he pulled the warped logo patch and the overlapping characters to create the panel on the midfoot. Capping off the look is a simple white midsole and an orange outsole.

There are currently no release details available for the Kerwin Frost x Adidas Forum Low collab but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.