If you thought Kerwin Frost’s “Superstuffed” Adidas Superstar was boundary breaking, wait until you see what he has coming next.

Today, the entertainer and newly minted designer shared a look at his follow up project: An Adidas Forum High that looks like a face. The shoe goes all-in on the theme with a set of teeth at the toe, a nose accoutrement on the laces, eyes that jut out from the top of the—where else?—eyelets, and a head of hair that hangs from the ankle collar to the floor. The resulting look is the sort of design one might see from a custom sneaker designer or on an Instagram mock-up account, but we’re here to tell you this pair is actually releasing.

The Kerwin Frost x Adidas Forum High is expected to release in September for a retail price of $250. In addition to this pair, a different Adidas Forum Low collab is also set to drop. Check back for more details.