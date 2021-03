Multi-platinum reggaeton artist Karol G joins Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York City to talk about getting Air Force 1s while growing up in Colombia, why she loves Air Jordan 4s, and why she thinks J Balvin's Air Jordan 1s are important.

