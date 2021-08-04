South Korean streetwear label Kanghyuk is the latest to team up with Reebok on a sneaker collab.

The capsule is centered around this weekend’s release of the Kanghyuk x Reebok SRS Classic Leather. The shoe was designed in continuation of the Advanced Concepts handmade project developed by the label’s co-founder Sanglak Shon with their inaugural Sole Fury collab in 2019, which was created by using only repurposed airbags. Sticking with their environmentally conscious approach, this latest Classic Leather style also features an upper made from leftover garment-dyed material from Kanghyuk’s ready-to-wear collection that’s done up in a tonal red color scheme. Per Reebok, only 25 pairs of the collab will be released.

Readers who are looking to grab a pair of the Kanghyuk x Reebok SRS Classic Leather collab can do so starting this Friday, Aug. 7 exclusively at Dover Street Market London.

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok