For fans looking to add a few new Air Jordan styles to their rotation this summer, plenty of options are on the way.

This month’s Air Jordan release lineup kicks off with the women’s exclusive “Gold Hoops” Air Jordan 6, and the “Tech White” Air Jordan 4. Additional releases include the new “Racer Blue” Air Jordan 3, “Electro Orange” Air Jordan 1 High, and the “Twist” Air Jordan 12. Also in the rumor mill for this month’s drops is Travis Scott and Fragment’s anticipated Air Jordan 1 High collab.

Read on for the full rundown of the most notable Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.