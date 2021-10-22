Artist Joshua Vides has confirmed a release date for his upcoming New Balance collaboration.

Using the retro-inspired New Balance 57/40 model as its base, teases of Vides’ collaboration show a sneaker which uses his signature animaed look with bold outlines. Based on the images seen so far, the shoe will uses a white-based upper with black lines reminiscent of Vides’ well-known style, although it’s too soon to determine if the entire shoe sticks with this treatment.

Vides has previously teased the packaging for the sneaker collab, which mimics the look of a plywood box emblazoned with the word “fragile.”

The artist’s other official footwear collaborations have included work with Converse and Fendi.

The Joshua Vides x New Balance 57/40 is set to drop on Friday, Nov. 5. A retail price has not been confirmed, but other 57/40 collaborations have been between $140 and $150.