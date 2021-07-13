Jordan Brand just added another name to its roster with the signing of Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The 22-year-old, who’s the son of Dominican baseball legend Vladimir Guerrero Sr., took the league by storm when he became the youngest Blue Jay to hit a home run during his rookie campaign in 2019 while also posting the highest exit velocity in the MLB, among qualified hitters, at 118.9 mph that same year. 78 games into this latest season, Guerrero Jr. is batting .339 with 26 home runs and 66 RBIs and has solidified himseld as an American League MVP candidate.

Guerrero Jr. spoke with Jordan Brand about the signing where he talked about joining the brand, filling his father’s shoes, and the importance of his family.

“I feel very happy. I never saw MJ play in real life, but as a kid, I watched his videos. He’s an inspiration to me, as someone who worked hard every day he entered the court — to give the best of him. Being part of this family makes me very proud,” said Guerrero Jr.