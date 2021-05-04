Jordan Brand is expanding its global roster with the addition of its first member from the Philippines, Kiefer Ravena.

The 27 year old, who was drafted second overall in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association draft, is already a two-time PBA All-Star and has been representing his country on the court since he was 13. He played with the Philippines men’s national team as a teenager and is currently the only basketball player to win five gold medals at the Southeast Asian Games. The son of a former PBA pro, Ravena is helping grow the reach of Filipino hoops and will now have even more visibility thanks to his Jordan Brand endorsement.

In an interview with Jordan Brand to celebrate the signing, Ravena talked the Philippines’ basketball fandom, his favorite Air Jordan sneakers, his role as an ambassador for the Women’s National Basketball League, and more.

“I’d like the world to know that Filipino basketball is all about heart,” Ravena said. “We’ve always been underdogs. I want to bring back the time when people looked to Philippine basketball on the international stage—the glory days of Philippine basketball. Hopefully, we will be given a chance to do so.”