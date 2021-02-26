Jordan Brand has added another NBA All-Star to its list of endorsees.

Today, the brand confirmed the signing of Miami Heat’s forward Bam Adebayo. Last season, he received his first-ever All-Star selection and is coming off a 2020 NBA Finals appearance with his Heat team. Only his fourth season in the league, Adebayo is currently averaging an impressive stat line of 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and dishing out 5.5 assists per game.

In the last year, Jordan Brand has added some big names to its roster, including Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers, along with New York Knicks rookie Obi Toppin.

As of now, the specifics behind Adebayo’s new deal have not been disclosed, but fans can expect to see him lacing up the brand’s latest performance models as well as a few Air Jordan PEs down the line as the 2020-2021 NBA season progresses.