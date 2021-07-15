Nike and its Jordan Brand already have a presence in Dubai, but today the Jumpman’s reach grows even wider with the opening of the city’s first Jordan concept store.

Located in the Dubai Mall, the new Jordan Brand store spans 2,500-square-feet and will include all of the brand’s latest footwear and apparel along with unique installments and features that can only be found at this location.

Although the Dubai Mall store is said to share common ground with Jumpman LA, Chengdu’s Jordan 1 Hongxing, and Beijing’s Jordan 9 Guanghua in that it takes its main inspiration from the game of basketball, it executes this in a distinct way thanks to pieces from Syrian-American artist Jason Seife including intricately painted backboards and basketballs.

“Between artists like myself and Jordan Brand, we can create in-store experiences that highlight the products alongside the art, helping connect this cool relationship among artwork, inspiration and product excellence,” Seife said in a press release.

To celebrate the new location, Jordan Brand lit up Dubai’s FRAME display with a glowing red Jumpman silhouette.

Image via Nike

The new Jordan Brand Duabi Mall concept store is now open. Fans who can’t make it in person can check out a closer look at the new door below.

