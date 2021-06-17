Jordan Brand just gave fans a big preview of the Air Jordan retro sneakers set to release in the coming months.

Today, the brand dropped official imagery for its latest lineup, confirming that at least 14 new styles are dropping around the fall season. The bulk of the releases include four new Jordan 1 colorways including one pair releasing exclusively in women’s sizing. Additional fan-favorite Air Jordan models that are also receiving new makeups will be the Jordan 3 to the Jordan 6. Rounding out the collection are the return of the classic black and red Air Jordan 11 Low IE from 1995, two Air Jordan 12s including one pair featuring a Nike Grind outsole, an Air Jordan 13, and a red lipstick-inspired Air Jordan 14 Low for women.

While specific release dates and pricing have yet to be revealed for every pair, readers can grab a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan retro lineup below.