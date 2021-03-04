Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by designer and sneaker collaborator Joe Freshgoods to talk about his sneaker history, growing up in Chicago, how he got a New Balance collaboration, what's next for him, and how he made his way through the industry.

If you like this show, subscribe to The Complex Sneakers Podcast now. Full Size Run hosts Matt Welty and Brendan Dunne are joined by Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma to discuss the most important sneaker news every week in a voice that can only be told authentically from Complex.

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-complex-sneakers-podcast/id1487701689



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0R4V3NB5VSdyX3YP8i8HGf?si=rsZ3gzIzTW-3iVFHl5Lhkg