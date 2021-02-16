After collaborating on the Classic Nylon last year, JJJJound and Reebok are back with a new sneaker project. This time, the Montreal-based design studio will deliver a new iteration of the classic Club C.

Similar to JJJJound’s past projects, the Montreal-based imprint has dressed the Club C in a minimalistic white color scheme predominantly on the leather upper with JJJJound branding stamped at the midfoot replacing where Reebok’s branding would typically be featured. In addition, a beige-colored terry cloth material is used for the sock liner while a white midsole and brown rubber outsoles sit underneath.

This also isn’t the first time that the duo collaborated on this silhouette. In 2019, JJJJound and Reebok dropped a similarly styled Club C but it featured grey accents instead of beige.

According to Reebok’s release calendar, this latest JJJJound x Reebok Club C collab will be released on Reebok.com tomorrow for $150.

Image via Reebok

