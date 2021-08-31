New Balance has stayed busy on the collaborative front this year with what seems to be a new sneaker project releasing almost on a weekly basis. Adding to this strong run is a New Balance 990V4 from JJJJound.

The Montreal-based brand shared a first look at the JJJJound x New Balance 990V4 on its Instagram account. The shoe gets a tonal treatment with navy dressing the premium mesh and suede upper. JJJJound branding can be seen in the image stamped on the insoles while New Balance’s “N” logo appears on the sides.

Despite the teaser, a release date for JJJJound’s upcoming New Balance 990V4 collab hasn’t been revealed but the label did confirm that the shoe will release as part of its F/W 2021 offerings. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments in the weeks ahead.