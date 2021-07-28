Last month, Adidas Originals confirmed its collaborative partnership with Jeremy Scott has been reignited and one shoe that’s expected to be part of the lineup is the return of the limited Forum Wings “Money” collab.

Confirming the leaks are these official Adidas product images of the forthcoming Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum High Wings “Money.” Scott’s collaborative “Money” Forum High debuted in 2003 at his fashion show in Los Angeles and only 100 pairs were made. In 2015, the duo dropped a 2.0 version of the shoe featuring the signature wings overlay panels on the heel instead of the sides.

The shoe appears to closely resemble the original ‘03 release as the entirety of the upper wears an all-over print featuring Scott’s face including on the ankle strap and the wings lace shroud.

In addition to this “Money” style, four new tonal colorways of the Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Highs are also expected to drop later this year.

Early reports suggest that 2,400 pairs of the “Money” Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum High Wings are releasing in August while a low-top version of the shoe will arrive sometime in October, but official release dates have yet to be confirmed by the brand.

