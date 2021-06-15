Last month, it was reported that Adidas is rekindling its longstanding relationship with designer Jeremy Scott this fall, which was later confirmed by the brand. Now, we’re getting a look at more sneakers from the rekindled partnership.

Shown here is an upcoming set of Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi styles that are expected to hit shelves sometime this year. The collaborative high-top shoe is offered in four tonal makeups including orange, teal, blue, and black, while featuring what appears to be a wax-like finish on the uppers. Additional details include a graphic of Scott’s face embroidered on the tongue tags.

In addition to this new collection, the winged pairs of the Jeremy Scott x Adidas Forum Hi and Low featuring an all-over currency print on the upper, are also set to drop this year.

According to the Three Stripes, releases from the Jeremy Scott x Adidas line will arrive this fall but a specific launch date for this Forum Hi collection has not been announced.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas