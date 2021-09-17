In one of the more interesting pairings in 2021, Reebok has enlisted the help of the candy company Jelly Belly to give some of its classic models a sweet update.

Arriving next weekend is the five-shoe Jelly Belly x Reebok collection consisting of the classic Instapump Fury and Club C, the Classic Leather Legacy, and two iterations of the Club C Legacy.

According to the brand, the colorful Jelly Belly beans are the inspiration behind the capsule’s bold looks. The multicolored iteration of the Classic Leather Legacy, for example, features hues pulled from Licorice, Tutti-Frutti and other jelly bean flavors. The collection will also be available for fans with smaller feet as the Club C is releasing in full-family sizing, while the Instapump Fury with also be available in toddler sizes.

The Jelly Belly x Reebok collection will be released at Reebok.com and will retail for $50 to $200.

Image via Reebok

