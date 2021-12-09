One of the brightest young stars in the NBA, Jayson Tatum has ascended into the ranks of the elite, having made the last two All-Star Games and led the Boston Celtics to the playoffs. In recognition of his talent, Jordan Brand added Tatum to its roster of athletes in 2019, tapping him to help lead the flagship Air Jordan model. While that responsibility is an honor for any athlete, the ultimate goal is having a personal signature shoe, and Tatum may be heading in that direction.

During an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast with fellow Jordan Brand family members Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, Tatum teased that his Jordan Brand signature shoe could be coming in the near future.

“I can’t tell y’all exactly when, but it’s on the way,” he said.

Everyone dreams of having their own signature shoe, few get to realize that dream! Young Tat will get know that feeling soon!! Me and @21Blackking already on the special list!! Y’all gon cop them @jaytatum0 joints whenever they drop right?! @PlayersTribune #Knuckleheads ✊🏾😎✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/DGpbIeNcdF — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) December 8, 2021

For the past two seasons, Tatum has taken the court in a wide variety of Air Jordan 34, Air Jordan 35, and Air Jordan 36 Player Exclusives, which he’s said to be heavily involved in helping create. Themes are often tied to his son Deuce and hometown of St. Louis.

While there’s been no confirmation of the Tatum signature shoe from Jordan Brand, Senior Color Designer Kelsey Amy, who’s created exclusive Air Jordan colorways for Tatum, is crowdsourcing potential colorways for the Tatum sig on Twitter.