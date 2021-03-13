Much like the previous models, sponsored athletes are once again receiving player-exclusive colorways of Michael Jordan’s current signature shoe including Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, whose latest pair is actually hitting retailers.

According to Jordan Brand, the theme behind this multi-colored execution of the Air Jordan 35 celebrates the women in Tatum’s life and the support they provide both on and off the court. The shoe features a blue-based patent leather upper that’s paired with neon green Flightwire on the side panels along with a red tongue with Tatum’s signature logo on the left shoe as well as the words “Women In Power” at the forefoot to further expand on the shoe’s message. The hidden details continue on the footbed, which pays tribute to the brand’s “Fearless Ones” campaign, which was created to highlight the individuals that embody MJ’s daring drive within their communities.

Look for Tatum’s “Greatest Gift” Air Jordan 35 PE to release via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers on March 19 for $180.

Image via Nike

