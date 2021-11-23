In the last few years, James Whitner has emerged as one of the most respected names in sneaker culture. The Pittsburgh native made a name for himself with his boutiques A Ma Maniére and Social Status, paving the way for others to lend their design sensibilities to the sportswear industry.

A businessman with a love for community, Whitner and his boutiques have established a long line of coveted collaborations distinguished by their premium executions, with storytelling derived from real cultural roots. Working with the likes of Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and more, Whitner showcases a depth of understanding and respect with his collaborations that transcends hype.

This week, Whitner continues to refine his vision with the release of the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 High OG. In celebration of this anticipated launch, we’ve rounded up the best collaborations from Whitner-owned boutiques that you can grab now on GOAT.