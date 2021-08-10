In the past few summers, James Harden has been spotted wearing several unreleased Adidas shoes during his offseason workouts, which eventually turned out to be his forthcoming signature basketball models. Now, it appears that the trend continues as The Beard was recently spotted wearing what’s suspected to be the yet-to-be-released Harden Vol. 6.

Images shared by @Two3films on Instagram show Harden getting shots up with his former teammate Gerald Green. The shots show the pair features a mid-cut upper that’s dressed in a light blue color scheme while contrasted by orange tags on the tongue and heel. Like some of Harden’s past models, it appears Boost cushioning may once again used for the midsole.

As of now, Adidas has yet to formally unveil the Harden Vol. 6 but check out a first look below and keep it locked to Sole Collector for new developments.