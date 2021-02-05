Just days before the 2020-21 NBA season is set to off, Adidas has unveiled the next signature model for the league’s superstar guard James Harden.

We’re getting an official look at the Harden Vol. 5 today, a new silhouette that’s jampacked with the brand’s latest tech. The most noteworthy innovation in the shoe is Futurenatural, which will make its debut on the Harden Vol. 5. According to the Three Stripes, Futurenatural is a seamless one-piece upper that works together with the athlete’s movement while the underfoot is cushioned with Boost and Lightstrike for on-court responsiveness.

“Futurenatural is a new process for the creation of shoes, and is a perfect technology for Harden Vol. 5 with James’ dynamic style of play and moves on the court being unlike any other player,” said Rashad Williams, Senior Director of Footwear at Adidas Basketball. “James offers feedback from a design and feel standpoint, which is extremely important during our creative process and it ultimately led us to develop the Futurenatural technology to match his game.”

As of now, an exact release date for the Adidas Harden Vol. 5 has not been revealed, but the shoe is slated to release in early 2021.

UPDATE (12/16): Harden’s latest signature basketball shoe, the Harden Vol. 5, has officially released today in the “Magnolia” colorway (pictured above) while the “Icy Pink” and “Solar Red” iterations are slated to drop on Feb. 15. All three pairs are releasing at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers for $130 each.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas