New iterations for Jaden Smith’s New Balance Vision Racer shoe keep coming. After receiving multiple monochromatic looks in the past few months, the brand is taking a different approach for the latest drop.

Arriving this month are these multicolored “Trippy Summer” iterations of the New Balance Vision Racer, and according to the brand, the two makeups are inspired by artwork from Jaden’s previous and upcoming albums while the style’s name is directly pulled from Smith’s upcoming song titled “Trippy Summer.”

The shoes sport a predominantly white color scheme but are offset by kaleidoscopic details on the midfoot, which are inspired by vibrant hues found in flowers, rainbows, and vivid sunsets.

In addition to the two Vision Racers, there are also matching t-shirts and a hoodie dropping as part of New Balance’s “Trippy Summer” collection.

The New Balance “Trippy Summer” capsule will be available at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers starting on July 30. Retail pricing will range from $45 to $150.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance