After dropping in an eye-catching pink makeup last month, Jaden Smith keeps the colorways coming for his eco-friendly New Balance Vision Racer shoe, with the latest pair donning the brand’s signature color palette.

According to New Balance, the grey-based Vision Racer colorway pictured here pays homage to the brand’s heritage of classic grey sneakers combined with Smith’s bold style. The model incorporates various grey shades throughout the upper, which is inspired by two of Smith’s favorite New Balance models, the X-Racer and the 1700. The upper of this environmentally-conscience design is crafted from recycled polyester, a white EVA Regrind midsole formed by repurposed foam, and an icy blue outsole featuring the text “do you see it yet?”

Readers will be able to pick up Smith’s latest New Balance Vision Racer style starting on June 18 at NewBalance.com and at select New Balance stores for $150.