Thus far, the ongoing partnership between Jaden Smith and New Balance has been solely focused on his Vision Racer releases, but that’s about to change soon.

Today, the Boston-based sportswear brand unveiled Smith’s sustainable Jaden 574 style hitting shelves next week. According to New Balance, this is the first time that the 574 model has been created with leftover materials as part of its continued commitment to sustainability, which means that no two pairs will be the same. The Jaden 574 is constructed with 73% of surplus materials including 9% recycled content and 18% virgin materials used on the upper and overlays panels while a standard EVA midsole sits underneath.

The New Balance Jaden 574 will be released at NewBalance.com and FootLocker.com starting on Sept. 17 and will come with a $120 price tag. Check out some of the possible designs of the shoe below.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance