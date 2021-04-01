Although J. Cole is already on his second signature sneaker with Puma, he’s going back to his first RS-Dreamer model for the line’s latest release.

Next up from Cole and Puma is the multicolored RS-Dreamer Proto hitting shelves tomorrow. According to the brand, this iteration was the original prototype that eventually kicked off his signature line with Puma. The look is executed in a white-based color scheme on the textile mesh upper that’s paired with suede overlay panels in grey. Elevating the predominantly simple look are hits of purple, pink, and neon yellow working their way on the cord lacing system, the tongue, and portions of the ProFoam midsole.

The latest Puma RS-Dreamer Proto will be released at Puma.com and at select Puma stockists starting tomorrow, April 2. The shoe will come with a $125 price tag. Grab a detailed look at the style below.

Image via Puma