Converse has teamed up with actress and activist Issa Rae for its latest sneaker collaboration, and the result is the release of the customizable “Issa Rae By You” Chuck Taylors.

Rae has opted for the Chuck 70 High as the canvas for the project. Fans will be able to choose from five colors for the upper with two designs that can be customized with various texts and graphics created by artist NickyChulo that empower and motivate Rae including “do it all,” “celebrate the wins,” and more. Each pair comes with a palm tree on the heel as a nod to Rae’s hometown along with two midsole prints, and the choice between different colored ankle patches, eyelets, and shoelaces.

Readers can create their own rendition of the “Issa Rae By You” Converse Chuck 70 High now at Converse.com for $115. Check out some of the possible designs below.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse