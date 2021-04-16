Hot on the heels of Bad Bunny debuting his Forum Buckle Lo, Adidas has tapped another frequent collaborator to update the classic Forum.

This time, the Three Stripes has linked up with streetwear legend NIGO and his label Human Made to collaborate on the Forum Lo for their Spring/Summer ‘21 collection. The model pictured here is a new version of the classic basketball shoe as it now features Boost cushioning in the midsole. The leather-based upper has also been upgraded featuring a strap by the collar.

In addition, the collection will also include new colorways of the collaborative Tokio Solar shoe as well as tracksuits, T-shirts, and other accessories.

A pre-release for the latest Human Made x Adidas collection will take place on April 23 exclusively at Humanmade.jp while a wider release should be arriving soon after.

Image via Human Made

