The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they welcome back friend of the show Premium Pete, a renaissance man who's gone from sneaker retail to podcasting to pasta sauce to acting and everywhere in between. Pete joins the crew to share footwear stories—like how he got Air Force 1s while locked up or his stash of 400 pairs of MF Doom x Nike SB Dunk Highs—and reminisce on his journeys. Also, the gang cracks open some Manhattan specials, preps for ComplexCon, and gives some analysis on the latest UFC card.