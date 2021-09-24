The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. In this week's episode, the hosts discuss how big their personal sneaker collections are and how often they've reached the point of having to downsize. What do you do when you have too many sneakers? Is a storage unit for your shoes really a good idea? What's the best way to donate footwear that you're not using? The questions are relevant for anyone who's spent years amassing sneakers at an unreasonable rate. Also in this episode, the hosts reflect briefly on Met Gala fashion and dream up what their own Ben Baller chains would look like.